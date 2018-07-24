Britton to the Bronx: Orioles reportedly trade former Tides pitcher Zach Britton to Yankees

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Yankees closed the deal on Baltimore’s closer.

Tuesday, according to multiple reports, the Baltimore Orioles agreed to trade relief pitcher Zach Britton to the New York Yankees in exchange for three minor league prospects. MLB.com’s Brittany Ghiroli reports the O’s will receive pitchers Dillon Tate, Cody Carroll and Josh Rogers.

Britton, who pitched in 41 games for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides between 2010 and 2013, has appeared in 16 games for Baltimore this season. The left-hander started the year on the disabled list with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. In the final year of his current contract, he’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The two-time MLB All-Star (2015, 2016) finished fourth in voting for the American League Cy Young Award in 2016 – a season in which he tallied a career-high 47 saves.