21st annual Paddle for the Bay Race scheduled for August 4

NORFOLK, Va. – Registration is now open for the 21st annual Paddle for the Bay Race, which is being held on the morning of Saturday, August 4 at Sarah Constant Beach Park in Norfolk.

The race features human-powered vessels from kayaks and stand up paddle boards to outrigger canoes, surf skies and everything in between.

Saturday events include a 3-mile fun paddle and a 6-mile race organized by the Mid-Atlantic Paddler’s Association. All skill levels are welcome to participate in the events. Races are scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

All proceeds from the race will benefit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Advance registration is $30, or $35 on the day of the race. Registration will include a CBF membership and lunch. You can register for the race here.

Spectators are welcome, as well.