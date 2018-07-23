× Ways to chill out with the kids: Kids programs at the SPCA

VIRGINIA BEACH Va,- The weather doesn’t always cooperate during the summer and that’s when you have to get creative.

Don’t stress, we’ve got you covered.

The Virginia Beach SPCA is one place that offers great, week long programs to make sure the kids stay busy both learning and having fun.

Programs are open for kids ages 5 through 12 years old.

Their animal adventure camp will give kids a behind the scenes look at the shelter. they will listen to guest speakers, do animal inspired arts and crafts, attend field trips and of course hands on time with animals.

The shelter still has opening in their August 27th-31st.

Register at http://vbspca.com/humane-education/campsandworkshops

If you are looking for something during the school year they also offer the ‘Vet for a day’ camp on teacher work days.

All programs fill up fast so don’t wait to register your child.

To learn more about Humane Education at the VBSPCA visit http://vbspca.com/programs-services/humane-education