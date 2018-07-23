Virginia Beach ranked as second-best big city to live in

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach ranked second in a survey done by Wallet Hub.

According to the study, Virginia Beach ranks behind Seattle, Washington, out of the 62 cities ranked and was the only city from Virginia to make the list.

Wallet Hub said that it came up with the list based on 56 key indicators of attractiveness. The data set ranges from the quality of public schools and life expectancy to job opportunities and property taxes.

Virginia Beach received a total score of 63.27, and was ranked 3rd in affordability, 25th for its economy ranking, seventh in education and health, 47th in quality of life and 4th in safety.