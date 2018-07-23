Virginia Beach Parks and Rec takes on the #inmyfeelingschallenge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Members of Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation’s Marketing and Fitness team got ‘in their feelings’ for a fun and fitness-filled dance video.

Dressed in workout gear, the team – plus Parks and Rec’s new mascot, Barks and Rex – shimmied and “shiggied” along to Drake’s “In My Feelings,” a song that’s inspired hundreds of videos with the #inmyfeelingschallenge hashtag.

For the record, the “shiggy” was inspired by the song’s lyrics – making a heart-shaped gesture, “driving a car” and exiting. The fitness-inspired moves? Virginia Beach’s own.