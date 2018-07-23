Virginia Beach man gets 20-year sentence for multiple bank robberies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach man Russell T. Carter was sentenced to 20 years in prison for multiple bank robberies committed in Virginia and North Carolina.

Carter was responsible for 11 bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery that began in March 2016 and continued through November 2017.

The 50-year-old would enter each bank and display a note stating he had a firearm. He then demanded money at the various banks, including ones in Fredericksburg, Mechanicsville and Henrico.

Carter was order to pay $24,000 in restitution, in addition to his prison sentence.

The case was investigated by FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crime Task Force.