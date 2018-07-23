‘Skins scoop: At burger joint, Alex Smith’s ‘rare’ gesture is ‘well done’

WASHINGTON – There’s a narrative, one discredited by actual statistics, that Redskins quarterback Alex Smith does not throw deep. Some say he prefers receivers running short routes near the line of scrimmage.

Sunday night, Smith does not debunk the theory he favors those in close range.

According to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, while dining at Bareburger in Washington, DC – Smith paid for the meals of mos of the tables around him.

With Redskins training camp just three days away, apparently the ‘Skins QB is just making sure there’s no “beef” with fans as he begins his first season in burgundy and gold.