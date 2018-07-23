Portsmouth Police search for 63-year-old missing man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a South Carolina man who went missing in the City of Portsmouth.

According to detectives, 63-year-old David McKie was last seen leaving a family member’s home, located in the 2600 block of Elliott Avenue, at approximately 4:00 a.m. No one has seen or heard from McKie since he left.

Detectives are concerned for McKie’s well-being because he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, which he does not have with him.

David McKie is a black male who stands approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans and a plain black baseball cap.

If you have seen McKie or know his whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.