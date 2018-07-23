Pepperidge Farm announces voluntary recall for 4 varieties of Goldfish Crackers

The company that makes Goldfish Crackers, Pepperidge Farm, has issued a voluntary recall for four varieties of the product due to the potential presence of salmonella in the select products.

According to a tweet from the company, the voluntary recall came after being notified by one of its ingredient suppliers that a whey powder in a seasoning that is applied to the crackers may have been contaminated.

The four flavors are Flavor Blasted Extra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Prezel.

The UPC codes for these products are: 1410008548, 1410009658, 1410009654, 1410004424, 1410004963, 1410004654, 1410009480, 1410008609, 1410004917, 1410004720, 1410004684, 1410004713, 1410004728, 1410004731, 1410004921, 1410004638, 1410018663.

No illnesses have been reported and no other Pepperidge Farm products in the United States are subject to recall, according to company officials.

For a chart of all products included in the recall, click here.

Recalled product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You can also get reimbursement for a recalled product by clicking here.