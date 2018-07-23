Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, rain and more rain

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until Tuesday evening for our entire viewing area. A complex storm system will continue to send waves of showers and thunderstorms across the area. Heavy downpours combined with a saturated ground will give us the potential for localized flooding. Some areas could see 3 to 6 inches of rain by mid week.

The silver lining in this weather pattern is milder temperatures. Expect highs in the lower 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The stormy pattern starts to break a bit during the end of the workweek and into the weekend. That will mean slightly lower rain chances and slightly higher temperatures.

Expect highs on Thursday and Friday in the mid to upper 80s with rain chances of 50% to 60%.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely this weekend and into at least early next week with high temperatures in the middle 80s.



Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate-High

