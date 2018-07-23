O’Connor Brewing, Virginia Craft Beer Magazine team up for ‘Dazed and Consumed’

NORFOLK, Va. – August is Virginia Craft Beer Month (yes, really), and Norfolk-based O’Connor Brewing has teamed up with Virginia Craft Beer Magazine to celebrate.
Together, they plan to host “Dazed and Consumed: Summer Invitational,” a statewide brewery invitational, August 4. Food trucks, live music and a large variety of craft beer will all be featured.
The event currently features 15 Virginia breweries:
- Alewerks Brewing Company (Williamsburg)
- The Answer Brewpub (Richmond)
- Ardent Craft Ales (Richmond)
- Aslin Beer Company (Herndon)
- Basic City Beer Co. (Waynesboro)
- Benchtop Brewing Company (Norfolk)
- Brothers Craft Brewing (Harrisonburg)
- Final Gravity Brewing Co. (Henrico)
- Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
- New Realm Brewing (Virginia Beach)
- Origin Beer Lab (Ashland)
- Precarious Beer Project (Williamsburg)
- Reason Beer (Charlottesville)
- Stone Brewing Richmond
- Väsen Brewing Company (Richmond)
According to the event’s Facebook page, all of the beers will be of a limited variety that have never been distributed to the Hampton Roads area, so there is no set menu at this time.
The tasting will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., but the party will continue with live bluegrass music at 7 p.m.
With general admission tickets, upon entering patrons will receive a limited edition tasting glass for unlimited pours of festival beers. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on the event’s Facebook page.