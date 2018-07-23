O’Connor Brewing, Virginia Craft Beer Magazine team up for ‘Dazed and Consumed’

NORFOLK, Va. – August is Virginia Craft Beer Month (yes, really), and Norfolk-based O’Connor Brewing has teamed up with Virginia Craft Beer Magazine to celebrate.

Together, they plan to host “Dazed and Consumed: Summer Invitational,” a statewide brewery invitational, August 4. Food trucks, live music and a large variety of craft beer will all be featured.

The event currently features 15 Virginia breweries:

Alewerks Brewing Company (Williamsburg)

The Answer Brewpub (Richmond)

Ardent Craft Ales (Richmond)

Aslin Beer Company (Herndon)

Basic City Beer Co. (Waynesboro)

Benchtop Brewing Company (Norfolk)

Brothers Craft Brewing (Harrisonburg)

Final Gravity Brewing Co. (Henrico)

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

New Realm Brewing (Virginia Beach)

Origin Beer Lab (Ashland)

Precarious Beer Project (Williamsburg)

Reason Beer (Charlottesville)

Stone Brewing Richmond

Väsen Brewing Company (Richmond)

According to the event’s Facebook page, all of the beers will be of a limited variety that have never been distributed to the Hampton Roads area, so there is no set menu at this time.

The tasting will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., but the party will continue with live bluegrass music at 7 p.m.

With general admission tickets, upon entering patrons will receive a limited edition tasting glass for unlimited pours of festival beers. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on the event’s Facebook page.