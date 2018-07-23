Norfolk man arrested for DUI, marijuana while with children

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police conducted a traffic stop that led to an arrest July 22.

At approximately 1:51 a.m., police stopped an SUV for a traffic violation on Warwick Boulevard just outside the entrance to Riverside Hospital and made contact with the driver, 38-year-old Roderick Clark of Norfolk.

According to police, Clark appeared to be intoxicated, and an odor of an alcoholic beverage was emitting from the vehicle.

Officers conducted a sobriety test, which Clark failed. Officers also located a bag of marijuana on Clark’s person.

Clark was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, DUI, two counts of abuse and neglect, DUI refusal and one-way road violation.

At the time of the arrest, Clark’s girlfriend and two children, ages 8 and 11, were with him.