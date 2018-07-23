Man arrested after barricade situation in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. – A man was arrested after barricading himself in his apartment for nearly two hours.

29-year-old Travis Demonte Evans was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics, possession of a schedule I or II drug, discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm in public.

At approximately 2:35 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Cameron Street in reference to reports of gunfire. While checking the area on foot, officers encountered a black male standing in front of an apartment holding a rifle. When the suspect saw the officers, he ran into the apartment.

Officers evacuated the adjoining apartments and established a perimeter. A gunshot was heard from inside the apartment while the officers were awaiting additional units.

Officers gave the suspect directions over a loudspeaker numerous times to put his weapon down and resolve the situation peacefully, but he refused to do so until 4:32 a.m., when he came out of the apartment and was taken into custody.

Neither the suspect nor his mother, who was also in the apartment at the time, were injured.

A search of the apartment led to the recovery of a stolen scoped .223 caliber rifle, ammunition and narcotics.

Evans was remanded to Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.