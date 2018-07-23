Krispy Kreme offers doughnut deals, new flavor for its 81st birthday

Happy 81st birthday, Krispy Kreme!

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based doughnut brand might be an octogenarian now, but it’s as “hot and fresh” as ever – and it’s launching a new doughnut flavor to prove it.

It will be offering a Glazed “Confetti” Doughnut, with a vanilla birthday cake-flavored dough and confetti sprinkles throughout, for one week only beginning Friday, July 27.

In addition, the chain will be offering patrons that buy a dozen doughnuts the chance to get an extra dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1. This offer will last for one day only – Friday, July 27.