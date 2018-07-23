Jury convicts Suffolk man of selling gun to a felon

NORFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk man was convicted in federal court on Monday for selling a gun to a felon.

Court records showed that 29-year-old Charlie Keys sold a loaded semi-automatic handgun to a man he knew was a felon. The man was working as a confidential informant for the Suffolk Police Department and recorded the gun sale on video.

The video also confirmed that Key showed the felon how to work the gun by firing it into the air while standing in his front yard.

Key, who will be sentenced on November 7, faces a maximum of five years in prison for the incident.

Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal-district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.