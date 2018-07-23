House fire breaks out in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Fire crews responded to an 8 a.m. call regarding a one story house fire at the 600 block of Maxie Ln.

Shortly after personnel arrived, the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire was due to an electrical issue near a meter base, but is still under investigation, according to the Isle of Wight County Department of Emergency Services.

Firefighters from Rushmere Volunteer, Smithfield Volunteer and Isle of Wight Volunteer Fire Departments assisted in the efforts to extinguish the fire.

Residents will be displaced due to power being secured inside the home, but no injuries were reported.

At this moment there is no information on how many and the ages of the residents inside the home at the time of the fire.