‘Help a Brother Out’ event benefits local man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Bayside Harley-Davidson in Portsmouth hosted an event Sunday to "help a brother out."

Pheo Adkins, who is active in the motorcycle community, is currently out of work after suffering a major heart attack.

While he's recovering, medical and monthly bills are beginning to pile up.

His friends in the community decided to put together a fundraiser to help him out.

Kickstands went up at 12:30 p.m. Participants drove from Harley-Davidson to Big Woody's Cantina on Portsmouth Boulevard, where they enjoyed a raffle and live music.