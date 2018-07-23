Hampton PD searching for carjacking suspects

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects in connection with a robbery/carjacking that happened on Thursday, July 19.

Public Safety Communications received a call at approximately 8:48 p.m. in reference to the robbery/carjacking that occurred in the 1st block of Maplewood Drive.

The victim was dropping off passengers while operating a rideshare vehicle when one of the passengers implied a weapon and demanded property. The suspects removed the victim’s wallet, cellphone and shoes before fleeing the scene in the victim’s 2015 Chevy Sedan.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male, dark skin tone, 17–20 years of age, 5’8–5’9, 160–180 lbs, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male, light skin tone, 17–20 years of age, 5’8–5’9, 160–180 lbs, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

The vehicle was later located by officers in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.