× First Warning Forecast: More Rain And Storms

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

**Flash Flood Watch in effect until 5am Monday for portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Western Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach.

The unsettled weather pattern we saw over the weekend will continue for the majority of the week. We are already starting off this morning with widespread rain and lots of lightning. That will continue into the late morning and start to become a bit more scattered through the afternoon. There is a slight chance of an isolated severe storm today with flooding and gusty winds being the main threats. With the ground already being saturated and more rain on the way we will continue to see that threat for flooding through the day. Remember turn around don’t drown. Temperatures will be below normal in the low to mid 80s however our dewpoints will be in the mid 70s making us feel very muggy. We will be overcast throughout the day. Wind will come from the southeast 10-15 mph gusting higher at times.

Very similar weather conditions for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will run a bit below normal, with highs in the mid 80s. Even though temperatures will be below normal, we will have high humidity. Feels-like temperatures into the 90s are likely. By Thursday temperatures will rise back into the upper 80s with even more humidity. Rain chances stick to 70% for Tuesday and Wednesday then slowly begin to drop for a bit to 50% Thursday, and 30% Friday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.