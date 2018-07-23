Duck Donuts “takes a bite” out of Shark Week

Duck Donuts is helping customers celebrate the return of Discovery Channel’s 30th installment of Shark Week, an eight-day television event filled with shark-centric specials, with a limited-time Shark Week assortment.

Available July 22 though July 29 at participating locations by the half or full dozen, Duck Donuts is inviting its fans to sink their teeth into a beach-inspired assortment featuring a blue, vanilla flavored icing with marshmallow drizzle and a gummy shark to represent the ocean; peanut butter icing with graham cracker crumbs to highlight sand; and a donut coated with vanilla and drizzled with raspberry to symbolize a life preserver.

“We are continuously looking for unique ways to highlight our in-store, beach-themed atmosphere and what better way to do so than with an assortment sure to cause a feeding frenzy,” said Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts Franchising Company. “Perfect for making a splash at viewing parties, family vacations, or to enjoy by the pool, we are excited to offer this unique assortment to help our customers celebrate the must-see TV summer event, Shark Week.”

For customers who take the bait, Duck Donuts is inviting its fans to share a photo of their Shark Week assortment on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, tagging @duckdonuts and using the hashtag #DuckDonutsSharkWeek for a chance to be featured on the company’s Instagram story throughout the promotion.