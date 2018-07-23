Documents reveal gruesome details about missing Virginia woman’s murder

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. – Testimony by several suspects has revealed more detail about the gruesome murder of a 19-year-old woman missing for several days before her vehicle was found torched in a wooded area, according to court documents obtained by CBS 6.

A total of four arrests have been made in connection to the disappearance of Megan Metzger, who police said was last heard from on Tuesday, July 17. Troopers said 23-year-old Keelyn R. Codynah of Spotsylvania, 25-year-old Robert P. Keating of Spotsylvania and 20-year-old David W. Newton of Fredericksburg were charged with one count of accessory to murder. Juan Benavidez II, 19, of King George was charged with vehicle arson.

Police have not charged anyone with murder at this time.

Metzger was allegedly shot at the residence of Robert Patrick Keating, in the 11400 block of Post Oak Road, according to Keelyn Codynah’s statement to police.

Codynah told police that she and several others witnessed the shooting of Metzger, though her criminal complaint does not say who fired the gun. She and several others involved then left the residence and returned about two hours later after Metzger was shot.

Codynah also told police that she assisted in the removal of Metzger’s body from the residence and remained to clean up blood from the house.

There were multiple people who knew of the murder, according to witness statements, and who assisted to help conceal the crime. Their actions spanned multiple counties.

Keating told police that he took the firearm used in the homicide and drove to Washington D.C. to dispose of it.

Codynah told police that at 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, she was taken to a Travelodge hotel on Route 1, where she retrieved an item in room 206 owned by Metzger.

That early morning trip came the day after Benavidez was arrested for the arson of Metzger’s vehicle, which was found in Westmoreland County, 60 miles away from where she was allegedly shot at Keating’s home.

Later that Saturday, Crime Insider sources said investigators discovered remains reported to be Metzger’s in the drive-way of a home on Cottage Road and at a mobile home park on Botts Lane, in King George County.

Codynah, Newton and Keating all have numerous priors. All three were arraigned Monday and their next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2018, according to online court records.

Metzger knew at least one of the suspects, and Crime Insider sources said she dated Newton.

This is a breaking news alert and will be updated with more information.