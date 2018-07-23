Citizen’s tip leads to Newport News shooting arrest

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A citizen’s tip led to the arrest of Domonique Marcell Mills, who was linked to a shooting in the 600 block of Aqua Vista Drive back on July 19.

Newport News Communications received a call at 7:06 p.m. Thursday where officers found the victim, a 25 year old Newport News man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

When arrested, Mills, 23, of Newport News, was charged with Assault: Malicious, Victim Severely Injured; Firearm: Use in Commission of a Felony, Firearm: Possession By Non-Violent Felon Convicted.

Mills has an extensive criminal history, according to police.