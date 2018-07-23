Chincoteague Island readies for 93rd Annual Pony Swim Wednesday

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – Chincoteague Island will celebrate Christmas in July as the 93rd Annual Pony Swim is scheduled for Wednesday, July 25.

Large crowds are expected as the ponies make their pilgrimage from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island, with an expected swim time between 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

To assist the ponies, charter boats will line the Assateague Channel, creating a clear pathway for the swim from shore to shore.

A jumbotron in Memorial Park sponsored by the Town of Chincoteague will make the swim even more of a spectacle for the audience in attendance, according to a press release.

The adult ponies will return to Assateague on Friday morning, July 27, with a time to be announced soon.