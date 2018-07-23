Can you really ‘freeze’ your butt off to lose weight?

NORFOLK, Va. – Have you seen the headless overweight bodies featured on the news, as anchors report medical studies related to weight gain?

Perhaps you’ve silently said “I hope that’s not what my bum looks like”. Now, enter a new round of television ads talking about a FDA approved non-surgical procedure that will simply freeze away the fat. But, what is it?

“The device is called CoolSculpting”, says Dr. Ed Prodanovic , who teaches at Eastern Virginia Medical School. He confirms the science that the ads say can freeze away fat. But he also underscores that the devil is in the details.

“If you remove those fat cells they’ll be gone, but if you end up in an unhealthy lifestyle, and start eating again the remaining fat cells will still continue to enlarge” he said.

Watch News 3 at 5 Monday evening to find out more about CoolSculpting and to see if it could work for your stubborn problem areas.