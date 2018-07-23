Basketball tournaments being held for missing Virginia Beach mother

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 3 on 3 basketball tournaments will be held for, Bellamy Gamboa, a Virginia Beach woman who went missing on July 1, with the proceeds going to help find her.

According to the Facebook page of the Virginia Beach Filipino Basketball Association (VBFBA), the 3 on 3 tournaments will be on Saturday, July 28, at Brandon Middle School and that it cost $50 per team.

There will be an adult tournament for ages 19 and up, as well as an 18 and under tournament 16-18, along with a 15 and under tournament.

The tournaments will also be double elimination, with each team being guaranteed at least two games to play. The winning team for each division will receive $100.

The deadline to register will be Thursday, July 26th, at 8pm. Games will start at 8 a.m. beginning with the youth divisions and the adult games will begin around 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. depending on how many teams register.

You can register for the tournaments here.

The FBI confirmed to News 3 on Wednesday, July 11, they are helping Virginia Beach Police search for Gamboa. While the FBI are not the lead investigators, they are assisting VBPD search through investigative and technical assistance.

Over the weekend, loved ones continued to search for Gamboa, holding search parties.

Police describe Bellamy as an Asian woman who is 5’1″ and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She has a tattoo of a band of roses on her right arm and “Bellamy” tattooed on her right ankle.

Due to the uncharacteristic behavior of Bellamy being away from her infant children and not showing up to work, her disappearance is considered suspicious.

State Police say she is believed to have been abducted and issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Bellamy’s 2015 gold four-door Ford Focus was located on July 3, parked next to a dumpster in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.

