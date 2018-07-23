AAA tips for driving in the rain

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – AAA Tidewater is offering some tips as commuters head out to work this morning.

When dealing with heavy rain, make sure everyone in the car is buckled up, including those in the back seats.

Do not drive distracted, meaning all mirrors should be adjusted accordingly, stay off cellular devices and do not eat while driving.

If the road is covered with water, AAA Tidewater says, “turn around – don’t drown.”

All drivers should drive with headlights on at all times and keep the windshield and windows clean.

Breaking suddenly or using cruise control is not ideal in these conditions.