KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. – All three passengers on a 14-foot sailboat made it to shore safely after it overturned Monday afternoon, according to Deputy Chief Tim Riley with Currituck County Fire and EMS.

The sailboat overturned around 4 p.m. All three passengers were not wearing life jackets, but had flotation devices that they used to buoy themselves.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department assisted by bringing a boat and helping the three to shore.

No injuries were reported.