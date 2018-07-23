3 men help elderly woman out of engulfed vehicle in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three men saved a woman’s life July 19 after her vehicle ran off the road and caught fire.

At approximately 12:29 p.m., Linda Fedee was traveling eastbound on I-264 near First Colonial when she lost control of her PT Cruiser due to a medical emergency. Fedee’s vehicle ran off the roadway and struck several trees, and immediately caught fire.

Three men passing by witnessed the accident and immediately pulled over to render assistance.

Douglas McCowan, Richard Hobbs and Billy Stone together removed the unconscious Fedee from her vehicle as it was being engulfed by the fire. The three men then carried Fedee to the roadside and waited with her for emergency personnel to arrive.

The Virginia State Police reached out to the three men in a release recognizing them for their bravery and compassion in helping a person in need.