Vote to name the North Carolina Zoo’s newest baby rhino

ASHEBORO, N.C. – The North Carolina Zoo recently welcomed a new southern white rhinoceros, and they want your help naming her!

The baby was born to mom Linda and dad Stormy on July 2.

The Zoo provided a list of seven names inspired by strong women throughout history:

Boadicea – Celtic Queen who led the fight against Roman occupation

Diana – Roman Goddess of wild animals

Grace O’Malley – Irish queen and naval captain

Mamba – Group of all-female anti-poaching group in Africa

Nandi – Queen of the Zulus and mother of Shaka Zulu

Penelope – Wife of Odysseus, means “weaver”

Wilhelmina – Queen of the Netherlands who fought against Nazi occupation

Voting ends on July 24 at 5 p.m. The Zoo will announce the winning name on July 27.

Click here to vote.