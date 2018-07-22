Vote to name the North Carolina Zoo’s newest baby rhino

ASHEBORO, N.C. – The North Carolina Zoo recently welcomed a new southern white rhinoceros, and they want your help naming her!
The baby was born to mom Linda and dad Stormy on July 2.
The Zoo provided a list of seven names inspired by strong women throughout history:
- Boadicea – Celtic Queen who led the fight against Roman occupation
- Diana – Roman Goddess of wild animals
- Grace O’Malley – Irish queen and naval captain
- Mamba – Group of all-female anti-poaching group in Africa
- Nandi – Queen of the Zulus and mother of Shaka Zulu
- Penelope – Wife of Odysseus, means “weaver”
- Wilhelmina – Queen of the Netherlands who fought against Nazi occupation
Voting ends on July 24 at 5 p.m. The Zoo will announce the winning name on July 27.