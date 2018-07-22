Vote to name the North Carolina Zoo’s newest baby rhino

ASHEBORO, N.C. – The North Carolina Zoo recently welcomed a new southern white rhinoceros, and they want your help naming her!

Mom Linda and baby (Photo: North Carolina Zoo)

The baby was born to mom Linda and dad Stormy on July 2.

The Zoo provided a list of seven names inspired by strong women throughout history:

  • Boadicea – Celtic Queen who led the fight against Roman occupation
  • Diana – Roman Goddess of wild animals
  • Grace O’Malley – Irish queen and naval captain
  • Mamba – Group of all-female anti-poaching group in Africa
  • Nandi – Queen of the Zulus and mother of Shaka Zulu
  • Penelope – Wife of Odysseus, means “weaver”
  • Wilhelmina – Queen of the Netherlands who fought against Nazi occupation

Voting ends on July 24 at 5 p.m. The Zoo will announce the winning name on July 27.

Click here to vote.