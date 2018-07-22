Surry County holds ‘Pork, Peanut & Pine Festival’

SURRY COUNTY, Va. – The 43rd Annual Pork, Peanut & Pine Festival offers attendees a cross-section of the best the region has to offer.

Held at the Chippokes Plantation State Park in Surry County, the two-day event includes arts and crafts, live entertainment, sawmill demonstrations and “any type of pork you can think of to eat.”

Wine, cider and craft beer are also offered, and local vendors sell goods from handmade doll clothes to African attire to personalized slate signs.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21 and will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 22. Tickets are $5 for single entry, $10 for entry of two or more and $25 for small passenger buses.

For more information on the festival, visit its website here.