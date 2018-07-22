Select Ritz Crackers products recalled due to possible salmonella risk

EAST HANOVER, N.J. – Mondelez Global LLC announced a voluntary recall of certain Ritz Cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits products due to a possible health risk.

The recall, announced Saturday, has taken effect in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The company says these products contain whey product as an ingredient, which the whey powder supplier has recalled due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The recall is limited to the following products:

So far there have not been any illnesses reported in connection with the consumption of these products. Anyone who has these products should discard of them immediately.

No other Mondelez Global LLC product is included in the recall.

