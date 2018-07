NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Boaters in the Warwick River may notice new “No Wake” buoys that have been placed, widening an existing “No Wake” zone around the Denbigh Boat Ramp.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the new buoys designate an area that will be patrolled and monitored by law enforcement agencies.

The NNPD asks boaters to please adhere to the new “No Wake” zone.