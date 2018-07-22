Man arrested in connection with Newport News 7-Eleven shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A suspect in a June weapons offense at the 7-Eleven at 26th Street and Jefferson Avenue has been arrested.

41-year-old Rondale Claud of the 1100 block of Garden Drive in Newport News was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, petit larceny, shooting a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, pointing a firearm and misdemeanor assault.

At 2:10 a.m. June 26, police responded to the area of 25th Street and Jefferson Avenue in reference to gunshots heard. They checked the 7-Eleven at 26th Street and Jefferson Avenue and spoke to the clerk, a 32-year-old Newport News woman, who told them a group of men shot at her.

The victim said she was talking to customers outside when four unknown black men walked up to them from one of the gas pumps. She said the men walked by and started saying things to her.

After the men bought some things from the store, the victim said they began saying things to her again. She said after she told them to leave, they walked back to their vehicle at the gas pump.

As they began driving away, one of the men pointed a gun at her and fired several shots into the air before heading northbound on Jefferson Avenue.