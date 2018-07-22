Local nonprofit to turn the Chrysler Museum into Hogwarts for charity

NORFOLK, Va. – The Chrysler Museum will turn into Hogwarts this Halloween!

Virginia Beach-based nonprofit 99 for the 1 will host their “Halloween at Hogwarts” event at the Chrysler Museum of Art on Friday, October 26 from 7-midnight.

There will be butter beer, “Harry Potter”-themed cocktails, live bands, a DJ, souvenir mugs and more. Local band OK Mayday will be the headlining band for the event.

General admission tickets are $22 and will get you a free “Harry Potter” souvenir. An all-inclusive ticket will admit one person into the event and includes a wristband for all-you-can-eat and drink and a “Harry Potter” souvenir.

Group and couples tickets are also available.

The Chrysler Museum of Art is located at One Memorial Place in Downtown Norfolk.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Click here to learn more about 99 for the 1.