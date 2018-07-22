House fire in Newport News displaces two

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Sunday morning house fire in Newport News has left two adults displaced due to heat and smoke damage.

Dispatchers received a call at 9:17 a.m. for a house fire in the 700 block of Tamara Path. Upon arrival, fire crews reported light smoke showing from the home.

According to fire officials, the fire reportedly started in the kitchen as a result of cooking and was confined to that area.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.