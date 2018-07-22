Francesco Molinari wins 147th British Open

ANGUS, Scotland – Francesco Molinari becomes the first Italian male golfer to win a major championship with his British Open win at Carnoustie Sunday.

Molinari wins the 147th Open Championship (British Open) with a score of 8-under-par, finishing with a score of 69 Sunday, 2-shots in front of the closest golfer in the filed.

Molinari started his final round at 6-under-par, and while paired with Tiger Woods on Sunday, played bogie free golf the whole weekend to capture the Claret Jug at the Carnoustie Championship Course in Angus, Scotland.

The 35-year-old Italian golfer will take home his first major championship with a variety of story lines heading into Sunday’s final round.

Molinari would be the most consistent player of the weekend though and his 18th hole birdie sealed the deal on what was a thrilling end to the tournament, which also featured a stacked leader board of some of golf’s biggest names.

Woods, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose were among those positioning for the win towards the end.

Woods, who hasn’t won a major in 10-years, was 4-back of then leader Jordan Speith following Saturday’s third round. Consistent play and improved putting would help the 42-year-old make a suspenseful climb up the leader board entering Sunday’s final round.

Woods would make his way past Spieth and company heading into the back-nine of his round with a lead, but gave it up with a double bogie at the 11th hole.

The last major of the year will be the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in Saint Louis, Missouri, August 9-12.