× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a muggy and unsettled week ahead

**Flash Flood Watch in effect until 5am Monday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected overnight across southeast Virginia and Northeast North Carolina.

Showers and storms will continue overnight. It will be mild and humid, with lows in the mid 70s.

The soggy stretch of weather will continue into the work week. You are going to need to keep the rain gear handy the entire week as a very unsettled weather pattern sets up. The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of inland Virginia and North Carolina in a level 1 for severe weather. This means an isolated severe storm is possible. The biggest threat with these storms will be heavy rain and gusty winds.

Very similar weather conditions for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will run a bit below normal, with highs in the mid 80s. Even though temperatures will be below normal, we will have high humidity. Feels-like temperatures into the 90s are likely. Expect a very wet and miserable week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical cyclones are expected.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.