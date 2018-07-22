Dare County Sheriff’s Office warns of new phone scam

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – If you’ve received threatening calls claiming you owe money and asking for payment over the phone, you aren’t the only one.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of citizens receiving scam phone calls.

Often the caller claims people owe money – they may say that you have outstanding warrants, or claim that the IRS requires your social security number and money from you. Sometimes they ask you to pay via credit card or prepaid card and send the money electronically.

The Sheriff’s Office has some tips when it comes to scam calls: