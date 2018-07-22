Crews respond to single-vehicle crash in Smithfield

Photo Gallery
SMITHFIELD, Va. – The Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash in the 15000 block of Benn’s Church Boulevard Sunday afternoon.
The call came in at 2 p.m. and reported someone was possibly trapped inside a vehicle.
Crews arrived at the scene to find a single-vehicle crash with heavy damage; there was no entrapment reported.
The victims sustained minor injuries due to the crash. Medics took the victims to a local hospital for treatment.
Virginia State Police troopers and Isle of Wight Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene to conduct traffic.
The scene was cleared by 2:30 p.m.
