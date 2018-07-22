Chesapeake Fire Department responds to house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 2800 block of Lambert Trail Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at 1:30 p.m. for smoke coming out of a two-story garage.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the upstairs apartment over a detached garage. The fire was reported under control at 1:48 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

