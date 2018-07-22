× Charges filed in head-on collision in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The driver involved in a serious crash in Newport News last November has now been charged.

On November 27, 60-year-old Kirk Jones was driving a 2015 Hyundai sedan that crossed the median near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Ivy Farms Road and collided with a 2011 Volkswagen sedan operated by 23-year-old Jonquay Kyron Bird.

Byrd was transferred to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on November 29.

Initially, Jones was charged with reckless driving, but that charge was nolle prossed. The case was then presented to a grand jury, and Jones was charged with one count of misdemeanor reckless driving and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Jones is a police aide with the Newport News Police Department and has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the case.