31st annual Town Point Virginia Wine Festival to return in October

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all wine lovers!

The 31st Annual Town Point Virginia Wine Festival will return to Town Point Park on the waterfront Saturday, October 20-Sunday, October 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Choose from more than 30 Virginia wineries and see why Wine Enthusiast Magazine named the Commonwealth one of the top 10 wine travel destinations in the world!

Wine sampling ends at 4:30 p.m. and wine sales end at 5 p.m.

Tickets for general admission are $25 for Saturday and $20 for Sunday when purchased before October 15. General admission tickets purchased the week of the event are $30 for Saturday and $25 for Sunday. General admission tickets include admission to the festival but do not include tasting privileges.

Tasting tickets are $40 for Saturday and $35 for Sunday when purchased before October 15. Tickets purchased the week of are $45 for Saturday and $40 for Sunday. Tasting tickets include admission into the festival, a souvenir glass and tasting privileges.

Click here to purchase tickets and see a list of participating wineries.