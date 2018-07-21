Virginians celebrating National Junk Food Day

If you love sweets, then today is your day!

July 21 is National Junk Food Day and whether your poison is skittles or snickers, it’s cause for celebration.

Last year, MSN.com compiled a list of each state’s most popular junk food.

The article concludes that Reese’s Pieces is Virginia’s favorite sweet.

While peanut butter treats may be popular in the 7-5-7, other neighboring states did not share the same interests, according to the list.

North Carolina’s favorite treat is none other than Cheerwine soda. West Virginia chooses a sugary drink as well, Mountain Dew.

Don’t be afraid to grab a Reese’s and celebrate this wonderful occasion.