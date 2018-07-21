USS Harry S. Truman returns to Naval Station Norfolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - It was a rainy day with beautiful views as the USS Harry S. Truman arrived in Norfolk earlier today.

Joining the Truman by returning to Naval Station Norfolk today were the USS Arleigh Burke and USS Forest Sherman.

While deployed, the Truman carried out strikes against ISIS. The unit trained with partner nations, as well.

The Truman officially departed on April 11th, only to return three months later. Just after departure, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis testified before the House Armed Services Committee and talked about the shift in strategy.

"We ensure that preparations for great power competition drives us, not simply a rotation schedule that allows me to tell you three years from now which aircraft carrier where in the world. That’s a great way to run a shipping line, it’s no way to run a Navy," he said.

The group is expected to stay in deployment mode, ready to return to the sea when needed.