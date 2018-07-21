Tyrod Taylor to appear at Newport News event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Hampton native and Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor is making his way back home.

Taylor will appear at Newport News-based Shockwave Strength and Performance’s “T2 Community Day” July 21, which will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Joseph S. Darling Memorial Stadium.

The event, hosted by radio station Z104, will include free food, music, games and raffles, as well as Taylor’s guest appearance. The event is open to all, and parents with children are encouraged to attend.