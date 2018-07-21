The Locker Room Show | July 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's football-centric edition of The Locker Room Show, Mitch breaks down the week that featured college football media days.

At the ACC Kickoff, Virginia & Virginia Tech answered what is motivating them heading into the season.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion might be getting slept on by media members, but they're woke on what they need to do internally.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finally, in the last block, Mitch shares the story of Eugene Holloman, a former James Madison star whose career was cut short, but found a new purpose after hanging up the cleats.