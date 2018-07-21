Spieth leads The Open, Woods in contention

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland – Jordan Spieth shot a six-under 65 to tie Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner atop The Open leaderboard after three rounds of play.

At nine-under overall, Spieth is looking to capture his second Claret Jug in a row.

The Texas native has steadily improved throughout the tournament, firing rounds of 72, 67 and today’s 65.

Spieth’s charge up the leaderboard wasn’t even the biggest development on Saturday, though.

42-year-old Tiger Woods recorded his lowest round in a major since 2011, shooting a final round of 66. He currently sits four shots back of the leaders at five-under.

Woods birdied six of his first fourteen holes, tying for the lead at that time. It was Tiger’s first lead at a major in six years. Kisner would quickly overtake Woods with a birdie on the third hole.

It was a short but exciting glimpse at Woods atop the leaderboard in a major; something that has eluded him since 2008.

Other notable scores heading into Sunday’s final round:

T6 Rory McIlroy (-6)

T36 Phil Mickelson (-1)

T36 Rickie Fowler (-1)

T40 Marc Leishman (E)

T51 Jason Day (+1)