NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Stay safe on the roads. Don’t drink and drive.

That’s the message Newport News Police hope to get across this weekend.

The department will add additional DUI patrols in the city this weekend, starting Friday night and running through Monday.

According to the DMV, first offense penalties for a DUI in Virginia can include a maximum of $300 in fines; license revocation for one year; possible ignition interlock device; and a criminal record.