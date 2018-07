Los Angeles police reported a possible hostage situation at a Trader Joe’s grocery store Saturday.

A suspect being pursued by police crashed his vehicle, got out of the vehicle and ran into the store, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told CNN.

Lopez said customers ran out of the Trader Joe’s. Police are still trying to determine whether there are any hostages inside the store.

He said he did not know whether any shots had been fired by the police or suspect.

This is a developing story.