Hampton’s Tyrod Taylor kicks off his new foundation with “T2 Community Day”

HAMPTON, Va. - Tyrod Taylor doesn't do much talking. Instead, he prefers to be heard through his actions.

The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was back home for his first "T2 Community Day", put on by his new Tyrod Taylor Foundation. It started with a camp featuring 100 of the top youth football players in the area, and ended with a festival featuring carnival games, free haircuts, and good food.

Although his life revolves around football right now, Taylor wanted to show something other than pigskin.

"Throughout my time in the league, I've been to a number of different camps. I've had my own camps," Taylor told News 3.

Hundreds of kids had a chance to win raffle prizes, including brand new bikes, autographed Taylor Browns jerseys and helmets.

"I wanted to focus on launching the foundation. I thought having the T2 Community Day was definitely fitting for coming back home and just giving back to the people that supported me the most."